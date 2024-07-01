Feel free to use our ping test. Test should be working in all modern internet browsers. Ping is tested via websockets technology. Results are close to ICMP ping (via cmd or console). Try also the a global response test (world ping test). The test is performed on servers located around the world all at once.
What is ping: ping is method to measure minimum time needed to send smallest possible amount of data and receive response. For ping test are used ms units (1000 milliseconds = 1 second). Usual values for optics of cable connection is 5-20ms. Wireless (2.4Ghz, 5Ghz,..) close to 30ms. Mobile connection is much worse >100ms.
Ping value affects most gaming over internet and internet telephony (skype). Less is better, reasonable value is lower than 50ms.